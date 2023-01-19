Zach Bryan to play Mechanics Bank Arena on Aug. 20

Grammy Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the "Burn Burn Burn" tour, which includes a stop Aug. 20 at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Bakersfield stop is near the end of this North American run — Bryan's biggest tour yet — that kicks off May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.,
Given that tickets for each date on his "American Heartbreak" tour last year sold out in minutes, anticipation is high for the upcoming tour.
Fans can register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS at axs.com/zachbryan by Jan. 29.
Once the registration period concludes, AXS will work to ensure any suspicious, fraudulent, and/or duplicated registrations are removed. Then randomly selected fans will be notified via email for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Emails will go out starting Feb. 13 and will include all pertinent information for them to complete their purchase, subject to availability.
Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and an invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available.
Tickets purchased through AXS cannot be transferred or resold for profit. If a fan can no longer attend a show, tickets can be sold on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value to another fan.
Bryan's latest album, 2022's chart-topping "American Heartbreak," has become a critical sensation, appearing on numerous year-end best Of 2022 lists. Spotify named it the No. 1 country album for 2022 and it spent the past 104 consecutive days on Spotify's Today's Top Hits chart.
In December, Bryan and band performed "Motorcycle Drive-By" and "Summertime Blues" on the current season of the hit TV series "Yellowstone" in an episode that also featured the song "Quittin Time." "The Good I'll Do" and "Tishomingo," both featured in previous episodes.
Bryan will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.