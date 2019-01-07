The Kern County Board of Supervisors have named David Couch chairman of the board.
Couch, who was re-elected in November, received unanimous approval from his colleagues in a vote that occurred during a special supervisors meeting Monday.
He will take over from Mike Maggard, whom supervisors voted to be vice-chair.
Couch will serve a one-year term as chairman.
Newly elected State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, has been assigned to chair the Human Services Committee for the 2019-20 legislative session, the senator's office said Monday in a news release.
Hurtado, who represents the 14th State Senate District — which includes cities in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties — will guide the committee on such issues as child welfare services, CalWorks, developmental disability services and more.
The freshman senator has also been designated to serve on the Health, Veterans Affairs, Budget and Fiscal Review, and Governance and Finance Committee. Additionally, the senator has been appointed to join other legislative colleagues in overseeing the Budget Subcommittee No. 3 on Health and Human Services.
“With healthcare being a top priority in the 14th Senate district, the Central Valley continues to face multiple challenges which includes limited access to affordable health and human services,” Hurtado said in the release. “These basic human rights are imperative to ensuring that we create a foundational launch pad for families throughout our community.”
