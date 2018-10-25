The Bakersfield Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting a collection site on Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The collection site will accept unwanted and unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BPD station lobby at 1601 Truxtun Ave. and at an additional site in the parking lot next to 3501 Stockdale Highway.
This will be the public's 16th opportunity in seven years to help prevent prescription medication abuse.
The service is free and anonymous. The department will only accept pills or patches, no needles, liquids or sharps.
•••
The Belle Terrace overcrossing at Highway 99 will close early Friday morning and remain closed until spring 2020 while a new overcrossing is built.
During the bridge closure, all traffic will shift to the west side of Wible Road between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, with one lane in each direction. Traffic signals will be set to flashing red at the shopping center north of Ming Avenue and at Belle Terrace.
In addition, Belle Terrace access will be closed on the east side of Wible Road. Motorists should follow posted signage to detour around the closure. This configuration is expected to continue through the end of 2018.
The northbound Highway 99 exit to Wible Road/Stockdale Highway is expected to permanently close on Nov. 14.
