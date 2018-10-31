Truxtun Avenue will be closed in both directions between the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
During the closures, crews will restripe Truxtun Avenue and prepare falsework for the construction of the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project over the roadway.
The closure will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. both nights. The eastbound off-ramp from the Westside Parkway will be closed so eastbound traffic will need to exit at Mohawk Street. The westbound on-ramp to the Westside Parkway will remain open.
All lanes on Truxtun Avenue and the eastbound off-ramp for the Westside Parkway are expected to be open in time for the morning commute.
Additionally, on the night of Nov. 8, the westbound Truxtun Avenue on-ramp to the Westside Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for work on the falsework located above the ramp. During this closure, westbound Westside Parkway motorists will need to enter from Mohawk Street.
