A woman accused of drowning her daughter's newborn baby will be the focus of a lengthy trial in December.
Beant Dhillon, 43, entered a not guilty plea for first-degree murder, assault of a child resulting in death, and willful cruelty to a child Thursday morning.
Dhillon's trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 16 at the Kern County Superior Courthouse. Attorneys are estimating the trial will last about 30 days.
Dhillon was arrested in February after Dhillon's daughter, whose name has been redacted from court documents, told one of her teachers her father threatened to kill her. Police conducted a wellness check on the daughter, where they discovered the newborn baby's corpse buried in the family's backyard, according to court documents.
The daughter's family learned of the pregnancy when she gave birth Nov. 12 in a bathroom at her home. Dhillon took the newborn and told the daughter it was surrendered for adoption.
Dhillon admitted she took the baby from her daughter and drowned it in a bathtub, according to police. She is being held without bail as she awaits trial.
The teen's father, Jagsir Singh, 48, hanged himself March 7. According to the documents, it was the father's threats that prompted the daughter to reach out to a teacher, who then alerted authorities.
The man accused of being involved in the incident, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, was in the country illegally, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He reportedly cut his GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27 and remains at large.
I feel for this poor lady. I think she was operating under extreme duress from cultural pressure plus her obviously violent husband. Impossible situation. And now both men involved are gone. I hope community continues to help her.
