A woman who was raped after leaving the Padre Hotel Saturday night was forced into a man's car and twice tried to flee after he took her to a remote location, according to court records.
Hernan Uriel Davalos, 22, is being held in the Kern County Jail on $500,000 bail. He admitted to kidnapping and raping the woman but pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday.
According to Bakersfield Police, the victim left the Padre Hotel and had been walking for about 15 or 20 minutes when Davalos allegedly forced her into his car and drove her to a remote location. Once there the victim twice tried to run away but was apprehended by Davalos, who then raped her, a police report said.
The woman, who didn't know Davalos, suffered scrapes and bruises, the report said.
