A woman who was faced with a first-degree murder conviction pleaded no contest to a lesser charge Monday.
Mary Ellen Holmes, 41, entered a plea deal in which she pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge. Holmes will be sentenced Oct. 7.
According to court documents, Dyllan Gus Denna, Holmes and an unnamed woman gave Jeffrey Allen Woodford, 48, a ride as they left an Oildale bar the night of Oct. 21, 2017. They were traveling in a pickup in northeast Bakersfield when it ran out of gas.
While waiting for help to arrive, Holmes and the other woman "made out," the documents said. Woodford watched the two, angering Holmes and Denna.
Denna, then 32, assaulted Woodford, who walked away before returning and asking to use a phone.
Someone then stabbed him — Denna and Holmes each accused the other when questioned by investigators. Woodford's body was found the next morning lying in the center median in the 4400 block of Union Avenue.
The two were arrested after a man, whose named was not disclosed, called in a tip to authorities saying Denna arrived at his residence with Holmes and the other woman to wash off blood.
The man described Denna as his "street son," the documents said. He told investigators he was told Holmes stabbed Woodford in the stomach, and his "guts were coming out."
The man told police Denna picked up a neighbor to help move the body, but by the time they arrived police were already there. He also said Denna and Holmes took Woodford's cellphone and destroyed it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.