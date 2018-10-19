Donna Sue Sivoli, 77, of Wofford Heights died in a traffic collision Thursday on Highway 178 west of Movile Drive in Lake Isabella, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. No further details were provided.
Donna Sue Sivoli, 77, of Wofford Heights died in a traffic collision Thursday on Highway 178 west of Movile Drive in Lake Isabella, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.