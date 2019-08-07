As a native of Western New York, home to the Buffalo chicken wing, I've cultivated a keen sense over the years of how to tell the good from the bad.
I grew up eating wings, as we natives call them, and in college I lived just a couple blocks away from The Anchor Bar, where legend has it, the first batch of Buffalo wings were made.
There's a couple dead give aways right on the menu.
Boneless? Umm, no.
Buffalo — spelled with a lower case 'b' — run for your life. In this case, judge the book by its cover. The wings are named after the city not the animal and if they can't get that right I
Dipping sauce: I've come to accept Ranch as acceptable stand in, but if you spot blue cheese on the menu you know you're on to something. Anything else will definitely xxxx
When the order arrives, so do a few more clues as to whether these bear any resemblance to their forebears from back east.
Served with carrots and celery? Things are looking very positive.
If they're barely coated with sauce, not good. And if the chicken wings are overly meaty, also not good.
