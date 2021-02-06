If the Super Bowl has you with hot dogs on the brain, there's some good news for you. Wienerschnitzel just launched veggie dogs at select locations in Texas, New Mexico and California, including all six in Bakersfield and the North Chester Avenue store.
All three veggie dogs on the menu — backyard, Chicago and barbecue — are made with the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, a plant-based premium hot dog that is naturally smoked. Made by Greenleaf Foods, it is the first plant-based hot dog to be made from pea protein, rather than soy, Business Wire reports.
“This isn’t just another hot dog — a lot went into creating a truly unique product," Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, said in a news release. The new Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog was inspired by the flavors of premium, kosher-style beef hot dogs, and unlike other products that use liquid smoke for flavor, our dogs are smoked in a real smokehouse. Wienerschnitzel is the perfect partner to debut our plant-based dog because, simply put, they know hot dogs!”
The barbecue veggie dog is topped with barbecue sauce, a pickle spear and onions. The Chicago veggie dog comes with a pickle spear, tomato, sport peppers, onions, relish, mustard and celery salt. The backyard veggie dog has American cheese, pickle spear, tomato, ketchup and mustard.
“We are excited about the quality of this plant-based hot dog,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's chief marketing officer. “If these plant-based offerings perform well in our test markets, it’s something that we would be excited to offer to our customers chain-wide later this year.”
The Field Roast hot dogs will also be sold alongside traditional beef dogs in retail stores starting this spring.
In other plant-based, fast food news, McDonald's has quietly begun selling the McPlant burger in Denmark and Sweden, Bloomberg News reports.
Made from pea-based protein developed with Beyond Meat Inc., the McPlant burger is topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup.
The trial started in select locations in January as the Chicago-based hamburger chain begins to gauge customer interest in the plant-based alternative.
Along with the cheese, which can be omitted, the item is cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, the company said, which is a concern for those following a vegan diet.
Burger King faced the same challenge in 2019 with the Impossible Whopper, its soy-based burgers cooked on the same broiler as beef and chicken. Other chains have done the same, but often allow customers to request a different grill or the microwave.
McPlant is available to roll out in other markets when they're ready, McDonald's said. The Sweden test will last until March 15, while the Denmark trial will run through April 12.
McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said the company will be "flexible" with McPlant, which could be sold as a burger, chicken item or breakfast sandwich.
SUPER BOWL SNACKS AND SIPS
Since Bakersfield is a last-minute town, it wouldn't be surprising that you're still finalizing that menu. Here a few suggestions for easy-to-make snacks and cocktails for your viewing party.
Save Mart has a few suggestions for game day goodies that may be quick to prepare with items on hand or a quick trip to the grocery store.
Baked sheet tray nachos
Feed your Super Bowl crowd with little prep. If you don't have any ground beef, feel free to substitute with leftover shredded rotisserie chicken.
Serves 8
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 12 ounces tortilla chips
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 cup pico de gallo
- 4 tablespoons sour cream or crema
Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef and garlic, and cook until beef has browned, about 3 to 5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat.
Place tortilla chips in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with ground beef mixture, black beans, corn and cheeses.
Place into oven and bake until heated through and the cheeses have melted, about 5 to 6 minutes.
Serve immediately, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Source: Save Mart
Sweet corn guacamole
Jazz it your guacamole by adding sweet corn, which is the perfect blend for the creaminess of the avocados. Want a more roasted flavor? Sauté the corn before adding to the guacamole.
Serves 8
- 3 large avocados, peeled, pitted and mashed
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 large plum tomato, seeded and chopped
- Half of a white onion, chopped
- 1 serrano chile, seeded and finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 (8.75-ounce) can sweet corn, drained and rinsed
- Kosher salt, to taste
Mash avocados, lime juice and salt together in a medium bowl. Mix in tomato, onion, serrano chile and olive oil. Stir in corn kernels. Serve immediately.
Source: Save Mart
And Q Mixers has a few themed libations to get the party started.
Tampa buck
Inspiration: A buck is a family of cocktails that use ginger and spices with a based spirit, the pirate theme of the Bucks ties to the rum. Q Mixers’ local sources tell them that the Tampa Bay hot sauce is a popular local one that is served in the stadium. The Q Mixers hibiscus ginger beer turns the cocktail red to match the team’s colors.
- 5 ounces Q Mixers hibiscus ginger beer
- 1½ ounces dark Jamaican rum
- 1/2 ounce lime juice
- 2 dashes Tampa Bay hot sauce
- 1 chili pepper, for garnish
Build cocktail in a highball glass and stir gently.
Source: Q Mixers
Smoky Missouri mule
Inspiration: A nod to Kansas City’s smoky barbecue flavors with the inclusion of mezcal.
5 ounces Q Mixers ginger beer
- 1 ounce bourbon
- 1/2 ounce mezcal
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 1/2 ounce agave syrup
- 1 lemon wheel (garnish)
Shake all ingredients except the ginger beer. Strain into an ice filled mule mug and top with ginger beer.
Source: Q Mixers
Over thyme
- 4 ounces Q Mixers spectacular tonic
- 1½ ounces gin
- 1 ounce red grapefruit juice
- 1/2 ounce honey
- Thyme sprig
Dissolve honey in grapefruit juice, add gin and shake. Strain into a highball glass and top with tonic. Garnish with thyme sprig.
Source: Q Mixers