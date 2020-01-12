The best new restaurants don’t have a lot in common other than a passion for great food and local ownership.
Only two on the list — Aqui es Texcoco and Panini Kabob Grill — have locations elsewhere (in the Southland). The others are passion projects by locals eager to provide food choices that differ from what’s already available.
In alphabetical order:
The 18hundred (1800 Chester Ave.): Just be sure to make reservations as this converted bank building is small and seats can be hard to get, even long after its impressive opening. We have loved the neon signs, the exposed brick wall, the sandwiches, the reasonably priced dinners, and the thyme-roasted cauliflower. Friend Ron recommends the kale salad and the turkey burger, which he pronounced the best he’d ever tried. One of the things we liked about it is they have full dinners or just sandwiches and lighter fare if you’re not that hungry.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): Craving real Southern food, like buttermilk pie, cheesy grits, tomato pie, house-made biscuits and outstanding smoked meats? Head over to this locally owned barbecue spot that serves fried catfish and beignets on Fridays. Just be warned that like our other favorite downtown barbecue spot, Pork Chop & Bubba’s, once the meat’s gone you’re out of luck. Save room for some great desserts.
Aqui es Texcoco (2673 Mount Vernon Ave.): This transplant from the Southland specializes in barbecued lamb as prepared in the Texcoco region of Mexico: lamb barbacoa, pit-roasted with those agave leaves. Aqui es Texcoco has an interesting lineage, having opened in Tijuana back in 1990 and later expanding to San Diego and Commerce before moving into the former Lumberjacks coffee shop up in northeast Bakersfield. And you can order lamb head and grasshoppers with avocado slices if you’re as adventurous as the late Anthony Bourdain.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.): This downtown Eastchester gem is small but tastefully decorated and open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and everything is local and expertly prepared with a emphasis on quality. Everything from the house bread with pesto to the juices (watermelon!) to the egg sandwiches at breakfast are great, but our first visit was at dinner and if you’ve never been I’d go then, though I’d make reservations as the dining room is small as is the patio. The produce comes from Pickalittle Farms, which we noticed on the east side of the 99 near Houghton Road, and they aim for “nutrient dense” food, not just organic. Be sure to try the fried cauliflower. These people know food. We loved a recent breakfast of tacos (house-made cilantro corn tortillas) and chilaquiles with carnitas and eggs sunny side up.
Hon Ramen Modern Japanese Izakaya (1419 19th St.): The only restaurant of its type in Bakersfield, it’s the Japanese equivalent of a bar food restaurant that originated as a way to serve snacks to people drinking sake, sometimes standing up, sometimes on mats. There’s sushi, ramen, tempura, amazing panko shrimp and a staple of these places, karaage, a marinated deep fried chicken cut into chunks and strips. A fun place.
Panchito’s Restaurant (2104 O St.): Although we lament the loss of the former tenant, Narducci’s Burgers & Italian Ices, the replacement at that location is impressive, too. Circle of life, in action. Maybe Disney can use that phrase. Anyway Panchito’s is a family-run place that specializes in Oaxacan cuisine, which is a region of Mexico known as the Land of Seven Moles. Sauces there are as important as they are in Italian or French cuisines, and the moles use various roasted peppers, sometimes combined with chocolate (another regional specialty) and ground almonds, slow cooked to perfection. Home-cooked food that is truly an exceptional value considering the quality. Fresh-made flour and corn tortillas and flan made with cream cheese are just wonderful.
Panini Kabob Grill (3111 Ming Ave.): This small regional chain from the Southland opened its first Bakersfield restaurant in a new building space on the west side of Valley Plaza (where Sears Auto Repair used to be), and it was impressive from the first day. A small chain, specializing in “healthier Mediterranean food” according to its logo,it's a breakfast, lunch and dinner sit-down restaurant with enough class to satisfy as a date restaurant. The menu is diverse and it promises all the food is made from scratch, all meats raised without hormones and vegetables and fruits are delivered fresh every day. There are 11 Panini Kabob Grill restaurants in Southern California already, most in the Los Angeles area, and 16 more are in the works. We were so impressed by the kabobs and the green lentil soup we sampled. They promote family meals (breakfast platter for three or four people at $19.99 or a dinner of kabobs, rice and salad for $34.99).
Renae’s Cafe (7737 Meany St.): This is an easy to miss small place north of Rosedale Highway, but you’ll be rewarded for seeking it out. Owned and operated by Renae Spainhoward, a former employee of Tina Marie’s on Chester Avenue, this breakfast/lunch spot has a versatile menu, friendly employees and a lot of quality food coming out of the kitchen. I love how they have lighter fare and “bigger breakfasts” for those who aren’t counting calories. It’s a Texas toast and tater tots kind of place.
Skillets Diner (10500 Hageman Road): Reader Marilynn Steelman wrote me a note a few months ago to sing the praises of this breakfast and lunch spot that she likes to visit with her husband, Roger. “I have had three types of eggs Benedict and their corned beef is the best,” she said, urging me to give them more publicity. Yes, we were wowed on our visit, impressed by the home-cooked quality to all the breakfasts yet accommodating some innovative touches, too, such as the banana caramel French toast, the Reuben quesadilla, the shrimp avocado wrap and the blackened eggs Benedict skillet. The atmosphere is upscale as the place was formerly the home to Krush.
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar (10650 Stockdale Highway): Technically this opened last year but we didn’t write about it till after the 2018 Dining Guide was out so we’re sliding it into 2019. This small place owned by Jagdip Singh, Kulraj Dhillon, Reshma Banu and Karanvir Singh wowed us from appearance to service to the breadth of the menu and the quality of the food. This is no amateur hour operation and if you are a fan of Indian food you need to check it out. The décor is classy and it’s conversation-friendly, the naans are amazing and the variety on the menu is stunning, including goat. Great date night spot.
Vida Vegan (4530 Stine Road): Best vegetarian restaurant I’ve ever visited. The staff works so hard to make this food tasty and inviting in a real family atmosphere. If you’ve been teetering away from carnivore status, Vida Vegan could tip you over. They honed their artistry at a farmers market booth and are now in a brick-and-mortar location, and it’s the kind of place where everything we tried was impressive, even down to a simple papaya salad. Great beer and wine selection, and reasonable prices, too.
If I had to pick one as the best new restaurant to open in Bakersfield in 2019, I couldn’t so I’ll pick two: Dot x Ott and Angry Barnyard. They’re neighbors. Maybe they could have a cook-off and get you folks to break the tie.
