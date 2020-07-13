National Weather Service Meteorologist David Spector stays pretty cool when talking about hot weather in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Try suggesting that we've already been through some extraordinarily hot weather this season, and he might laugh.
Sure, nine days at 100 degrees or higher in June and five triple-digit days so far in the first 13 days of July is nothing to sniff at. But Spector provides context.
"This has been a fairly typical summer so far," he said Monday from the NWS Weather Station in Hanford.
"Sure, we've had some hot spells," he said. "But nothing exceptional. Not like 2006."
In July 2006, Bakersfield residents suffered through 20 days of triple-digit temperatures, with some days reaching 109, 110 and 112.
But that may not have been the worst of it. Overnight lows remained at 80 degrees or warmer on nine of those nights.
"That was pretty bad," Spector said.
By comparison, Bakersfield has experienced no overnight lows so far this summer that have remained in the 80s.
Meanwhile, there's a slight break in the forecast, Spector said. A trough from the Pacific Northwest is headed this direction that should bring a cooling offshore flow, if 98 degrees can be called "cooling."
Tuesday is expected to top out at 98, and Wednesday's high should reach 99.
"We'll be back to triple-digits on Thursday with a high of 100 or 101," he said. "And that's about where high temperatures will remain through the weekend and into early next week — hot, but nothing like this past weekend."
Here are some Bakersfield weather stats that might help keep things in perspective:
Highest temperature ever recorded in Bakersfield: 118 on July 28, 1908.
Highest temperature in June: 114 on June 14, 1976.
Average number of days annually during which the temperature reaches 100 degrees or hotter: 33.
Fewest number of triple-digit days ever recorded in Bakersfield: 12 in 1965 and 1999.
Greatest number of 100-plus degree days ever recorded in Bakersfield: 76 in 1917. Exactly 100 years later, Bakersfield came pretty close with 67 in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.