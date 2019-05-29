Bakersfield residents will be able to reflect on their own mortality at the Before I Die Festival Saturday at Greenlawn Southwest.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., movies, panels, workshops, guest speakers and more will be available for those looking to openly discuss end-of-life issues and learn from experts on how to better prepare for death. Events throughout the day include “The Newly Dead Game” at the Death Cafe, Crematory Retort Tour, Laughing at the Face of Death - Funny Films for Funeral Planning, and Obituary Writing & Being Remembered.
The festival is free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.