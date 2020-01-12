Believe it or not there was a time not too long ago when Bakersfield didn’t even have a decent vegetarian restaurant.
Now almost every restaurant devotes a significant portion of their menu to vegan/vegetarian alternatives. Certainly you can credit all the plant-based diet trends and technology that has improved such products, but if the market wasn’t demanding/supporting such food, restaurants wouldn’t be providing it. A perfect example is the menu at Wiki Wine Dive & Grill, which is an admittedly trendy restaurant but it has a lot of meat-based entrees and sandwiches. That meat-free portion of the menu features no fewer than nine vegetarian and vegan choices, three made with Gardein chicken meat substitutes. The most appealing item has to be the mushroom and pepper jack cheese quesadilla, assuming you’re OK with dairy.
The vegetable of the moment is cauliflower. Broccoli, kale and others have had the spotlight but this humble cruciferous vegetable has been used in pizza crusts and as a rice substitute and now, according to a story in Nation’s Restaurant News, as a low-calorie, lower-carb alternative to starches, even mixed with rice flower in a baked chicken to form a nice crust, or riced with cheese as a side dish. (We’ve seen cauliflower rice at our is available in many grocery stores.)
Many places served cauliflower bites as an appetizer, sometimes fried and offer Buffalo style. I read a story from Martha Stewart where she said the vegetable’s appeal can be credited to the paleo diet as well as the ability of those suffering from celiac disease or needing to go gluten-free. It’s also versatile, and you’re seeing a lot of kitchens use it as a mashed potato substitute.
The previous year was a bonanza for barbecue in Bakersfield, but things settled in a bit in 2019, the only prominent new place to opens its doors was Angry Barnyard BBQ across the street from Cafe Smitten in the Eastchester part of downtown. Perhaps that’s a good thing as the market can only absorb so much in that area and we’ve gone from being so poorly served that Famous Dave’s had one of its most successful restaurants in the chain to today’s rich variety of locally owned operations.
What has also amazed me is the expansion of delivery options. Back in the day you always had Bill Lee’s Flying Chopsticks, pizza delivery and Restaurant Runner, a trailblazer for Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and others. Restaurant Runner has been in business since 1994, is open seven days a week and has 89 different restaurants to choose from on its website. The ease of ordering and relatively reasonable premium you pay for the service bodes well for this trend. And special offers help, such as Chipotle offering free delivery on Sundays. I don’t see the delivery trend slowing.
The National Restaurant Association surveyed chefs from around the country to ask what they expect to be the hottest trends for the new year, and here’s the list:
Cannabis/CBD oil-infused food and beverages
Zero-waste cooking
Globally inspired breakfast dishes (we’ve seen that here.)
Global flavors in kids' meals (This too)
Hyper-local (we’re in good shape on this one given our ag background)
New cuts of meat (haven’t seen this yet)
Veggie-centric/vegetable-forward cuisine. (we’re definitely seeing that.)
Chef-driven fast-casual concepts (check)
Craft/artisan/locally produced spirits (lots of craft beers and Wade Bowen had tried to open a whiskey distillery in the old Vincent’s Cycle Shop but Bitwise snapped up the property.)
One other pronounced trend is the “ugly” food movement, a backlash to food waste or imperfect fruit and vegetables. I noticed in a store a bag of potato chips called Uglies, kettle-cooked chips that have a higher sugar content resulting in a darker chip (think those old Maui potato chips that they used to sell in Hawaii). In the past these blemished items have been used in processed foods but now it’s become something of a badge of honor.
On the horizon for Bakersfield in the new year are a few highly anticipated restaurant openings, most notably two in the southwest: Smitten (opened late November) and Yard House (opened Dec. 16). Smitten, located just north of Ming Avenue on Buena Vista Road, has looked good to go in the interior since mid-November and this restaurant is a bit different from the downtown cafe with its casual vibe. The owners told The Californian they're aiming for a more conventional restaurant experience with new dinner service. Yard House, located near CPK and La Costa Mariscos on Stockdale Highway, is a chain founded in 1996 in Long Beach and it now has 80 locations in the U.S., most west of the Mississippi. They specialize in offering at least 100 draft beers with burgers, pastas, salads and seafood on a casual menu. The buildings to the west of that location will hold retailers, not restaurants, but it’s already a pretty formidable stretch of eateries with Panera Bread, P.F. Chang’s, Eureka! and BJ’s Brewhouse directly to the west.
Dave & Buster’s has announced plans to open its first Bakersfield location in the summer near Valley Plaza. Last summer KGET reported Cracker Barrel had filed plans with the city for its first Bakersfield restaurant at the site of Logan’s Roadhouse on California Avenue, but we’ve heard nothing since then. I’ve already received emails telling me we’re in for a treat when California Fish Grill opens in a building being built on the old Mexicali Southwest site. William Wood said he's willing to travel to the nearest one to Tehachapi in Palmdale, writing, "Yes we drive to Palmdale just for fish lunch. We love them and my wife is not normally a fish person.”
We also heard from reader Bruce Lumis who emailed to tell us that a Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse is coming to Bakersfield. “Currently, their single location is in Roseville (flameandfire.com), so I haven't visited personally, but a couple friends of mine have and they said it was very good. They will be in the large building facing Stockdale Highway at the Eagle Oaks Shopping Center (Stockdale and Allen). We don't have a bonafide churrascaria in Bakersfield (I know chef Lino has done something similar on a smaller scale) and I'm excited and hopeful they will find success here — you know better than anyone how much Bakersfield loves its meat!”
Lumis said he emailed the owner and they hope to open in March.
And if you’re an old fan of Pizza Bob’s, which operated in the southwest and northeast for decades offering Detroit-style pizza, take heart that owner Bob Sitarski has a legal (paid for all the permits to keep it safe) food truck roaming the community, and, in November, he set up at 401 34th St., across from Memorial Hospital at the site of the closed Kmart. If you need to get your fix of that amazing, thick Sicilian pizza, you know where to go.
Here’s to another year of good eatin’!
