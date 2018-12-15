I am a creature of habit.
Case in point, my wife and I continue to frequent our favorite restaurant, La Costa Mariscos at the Ice House, despite the fact it opened a new location relatively closer to our house in the northwest.
There is something to be said about the ambiance at the Ice House location for this gem just north of downtown Bakersfield.
The high ceilings, the fact that the building once actually housed a citywide refrigerator for those sweltering in the summer heat just wanting some ice to cool down their tea or water.
But there is so much more to La Costa.
First, the margaritas are our favorite in town. There is no skimping on the house tequila for these drinks.
For me, I go with the traditional while my wife is a big fan of the strawberry version, and, of course, on the rocks, not blended for us.
Then there is the food. The chips and salsa brought early and often will get you started right before the menu will take you over with a variety of traditional Mexican dishes.
The seafood option at La Costa are plentiful, hence the name.
You will walk away satisfied, as we do every time after a meal and a few drinks, but there is a finishing touch that makes La Costa our go-to.
It’s the staff.
We frequent the bar, not just for the drinks and access to sporting events on the television, but because the staff in the bar, led by Will, Miguel and Jose, are a treat to be around and make you feel right at home.
There is something special about going to La Costa. It’s like walking into their home as a guest of honor.
