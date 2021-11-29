You have permission to edit this article.
‘We Believe in Growing’ $10K scholarship now open for applications

Emma Gallegos / The Californian

High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by Jan. 14 to be considered for the $10,000 “We Believe in Growing” scholarship.

A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field, according to organizers with the World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp.

The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit two letters of recommendation; one copy of their high school transcripts; and be graduating from high school during the 2021-22 school year.

Download the application online at https://bit.ly/WAEScholarshipApp. The winners will be announced in early February and recognized during World Ag Expo.

