‘We Believe in Growing’ $10K scholarship now open for applications

High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by Jan. 14 to be considered for the $10,000 “We Believe in Growing” scholarship.
A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field, according to organizers with the World Ag Expo and E.M. Tharp.
The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.
To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit two letters of recommendation; one copy of their high school transcripts; and be graduating from high school during the 2021-22 school year.
Download the application online at https://bit.ly/WAEScholarshipApp. The winners will be announced in early February and recognized during World Ag Expo.