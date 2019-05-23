On Thursday was the 5th annual BVarsity Live State Track Super Show as host Trevor Horn invited 19 of the 20 Kern County athletes heading to the CIF State Track and Field Championship in Clovis on Friday and Saturday into the studio to preview the big weekend ahead.
On the opening segment of the 5th annual BVarsity Live State Track Super Show is the Frontier boys 1,600-meter relay team of Jadin Turner, Liam Bradex, Solomon Fernandez and Ethan McNaughton.
On the second segment of the 5th annual BVarsity Live State Track Super Show is the Liberty boys relay team of Sky Blue Gonzales, Brett Gowling, Cade Stegall and Ramon Henderson.
Henderson is also competing in the 200 on Friday in Clovis.
On the third segment of the 5th annual BVarsity Live State Track Super Show is the Liberty girls boys 1,600 relay team of Reese Renz, Rebecca Vanderpoel, Alexa Schacher and Ellen Palmgren. Renz is also competing in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles and Vanderpoel is in the 200 and the 400.
On the fourth segment of the 5th annual BVarsity Live State Track Super Show, Bakersfield High freshman sprinter Mia Bolton, Highland sophomore Jacob Yagers (1,600) and Liberty junior Ethan Jones (3,200) are in studio.
On the fifth segment, Trevor Horn talks in depth with throwers Daniel Viveros (Liberty), Thomas Richardson (Shafter), Bella Rigby (Liberty) and Faith Bender (Liberty) before the prelims Friday at state.
Viveros is the national leader in the shot put and Bender is the top seed in the girls shot put.
On the sixth and final segment, PrepCalTrack.com editor Rich Gonzalez and reporter Jason Eichelberger in studio to wrap up the show.
BVarsity Live will return in August in time for the fall sports season.
