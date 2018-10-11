In the opening segment of this week's edition of BVarsity Live, host Trevor Horn recap the week that was in high school sports around Kern County.
In the second segment, Shafter High football coach Jerald Pierucci and players Alex Aguilar, Jackson Sanchez and Pedro Avila are in studio looking ahead to next week's game against Kennedy.
In the third and final segment, Trevor Horn, Teddy Feinberg, Josh Bennett and Jon Mettus preview and predict Week 9 of the high school football season around Kern County.
Plus a video preview of the Sunday Bakersfield Californian feature on Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel.
Check out BVarsity Live every Thursday during the school year from 2-3 p.m. live on Bakersfield.com and the BVarsity Live Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.