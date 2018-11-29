On the opening segment of this week's edition of BVarsity Live, host Trevor Horn was joined by Ridgeview boys cross country coach Greg Dabbs and runners Alex Cuevas, Ased Adus, Bryan Gaxiola and Jose Gonzalez just days after the Wolf Pack won the CIF State Division III championship on Saturday. It's the first cross country state title for a team from Bakersfield in the 32-year history of the state meet.
On the final segment of BVarsity Live, Trevor Horn takes a look back at the week that was and with Josh Bennett, preview's Kennedy's CIF Southern California Division 4AA regional playoff game at Garfield High in East L.A. on Saturday.
