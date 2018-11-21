On this week's special 90-minute edition of BVarsity Live, host Trevor Horn and Josh Bennett welcomed in coaches and players from all four of the Kern County teams playing for a Central Section football championship on Friday.
In the opening segment, Liberty coach Bryan Nixon and senior leaders Anthony Villanueva and Sam Stewart, Jr. stopped by to talk about Friday's Division I championship at No. 1 Fresno-Central.
In the second segment, Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr, junior Ben Yurosek and senior Keonte Glinton talk about how special it is to practice on Thanksgiving.
Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci is an alum and former football standout for the Generals. Along with seniors Alex Aguilar and Willem Waterhouse, the three talk about how special it is to still be undefeated and playing for the first title in 68 in front of the home crowd.
In the fourth segment, Kennedy coach Mario Millan and players Cristian Maldonado, Ivan Garza and Tyreak Walker talk about the importance of still playing this late in the season.
In the final segment, Trevor, Josh and Jon Mettus preview and predict all three games at length.
