Yes, I am one of those people that actually keeps a list in my email drafts of restaurants that have gone out of business during the year. And I have to say that 2019 was a bloodbath.
As you get older you start paying more attention to the obituaries when suddenly people as old as you or even younger are keeling over. Like that old joke about the guy who turns to the obituaries first thing in the morning every day and if he doesn’t see his name there, he figures it’s going to be a good day. But I had no fewer than 21 on my list for this year and as recently as 2014 I had only four significant restaurants closing.
In some cases it seems to fit the old Mark Twain quote that rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated applied. I’m talking about BurgerIM, which opened first near the Sam’s Club on Gosford and later opened briefly in the crowded shopping center known as Frugatti’s Plaza (with a third slated off Mount Vernon Avenue). This summer it looked like both were down for the count, but then the southern one reopened followed by a revival of the one near Frugatti’s. In late November we saw a handwritten closed sign on the doors of both restaurants, but the Frugatti's Plaza location has since reopened.
The same with Marie Callender’s. Both Bakersfield restaurants closed within weeks of each other this fall, one on California Avenue and the other on Mount Vernon. But in one of those miracle near-death experiences, the California Avenue restaurant reopened with new owners, and a remodel is planned for 2020. Steak & Grape in the northwest closed during the summer supposedly for remodeling, but we noticed a For Lease sign on the space in November so that place didn’t make it.
By far the most emails and social media posts of concern/regret had to do with Mexicali West and Joseph’s Italian closing their doors. With Mexicali I at least understood why the owners wanted to end it, people eager to retire and the building worth too much being located at one of Bakersfield’s busiest intersections. But for decades I and others have been going there, particularly for the famous off-menu Sonny burger in the bar. It just seemed like a big loss.
Joseph’s had no such back story, and I’ve enjoyed the calzones and garlicky beef ravioli there for so long and when we visited on weekend nights that small dining room always seemed crowded. But over a year ago on social media during the summer there were warning signs posted and the regulars rallied to keep the doors open, but I doubt anyone who never worked in the business knows the toll it can take to keep the overhead paid.
Surpassing even that was the November closure of Cafe Med after 28 years, located first in the northeast then on California Avenue and for the longest stretch on Stockdale Highway. Owner/chef Meir Brown was always a high-profile owner — I can’t recall a visit where he wasn’t in the bar or dining room schmoozing with customers — but all those years just have to take a toll on a person. Staying at the top of the fine dining scene requires Herculean energy, and my friend Chad thought the place had no local rival during its best years. And that happy hour in the small patio or on the patio during those months when our weather is inviting was just so cool. I believe that Brown is too young to retire and I’ll bet he resurfaces somewhere else soon, maybe in a smaller space.
Other longtime restaurants closed their doors this year. Sinaloa was located for decades in a downtown building that once served as an orphanage, and some of the upper floors were allegedly haunted. We loved how they revitalized the menu in recent years, but it was quite east of the trendy Eastchester area and could’ve paid the price for that. China Palace on California Avenue had been open for 30 years, but it also ran up the white flag. Long ago they had one of the most popular buffets in town.
One of our most distinctive Mexican restaurants and a favorite of my old neighbor Robert Jones, La Colonia, was located in an eastside residential neighborhood and was hard to find, but also served its last enchilada in 2019. The Que Pasa at Valley Plaza located across from Red Robin had been there since 2002, but was replaced by a Wing Stop. And the old El Torito, which was last known as Casa Tequila, was converted into a police training facility as plans for the Centennial Corridor took out most of its neighbors.
Often we mourn the losses, such as Narducci’s Burgers and Italian Ice, located at the current home of one of our favorite new restaurants of 2019, Panchito’s. Entrepreneur Trevor Crowder showed an attention to detail in burgers, salads and sandwiches that you would hope the market would reward. Restaurants are a tough business. Centro 18 Latin Steakhouse tried to bring a bit of Brazil to Bakersfield, especially at Sunday brunch, but Chef Lino moved to a location in Alta Sierra and then to Panama Lane to a location of another dearly departed from 2019, Big D’s Smokehouse, which moved into an old Dickey’s Barbecue location where we thought it was serving some promising meat. It’s a bit of a tough location there near the WinCo, hard to see from the road unlike the Sully’s Chevron station or the other restaurants.
I also got a lot of emails lamenting the closure of the Golden Ox on Niles, though I’m more familiar with the Ox on White Lane, which is still going strong. Boss Pizza had two locations, downtown on 18th Street and on California Avenue, but I think the fast pizza competition with PizzaRev and Pieology did it in. On the other hand maybe limited delivery options could have been a factor. Pizza is just one of those products that people want to get by picking up the phone.
Two notable chains were shuttered this year: Hot Dog on a Stick at Valley Plaza’s food court and CaliBurger on Olive Drive. Hot Dog on a Stick was notable for those employees dressed in striped uniforms and hats stomping vats of lemonade, and was a California institution dating back to its 1946 founding on the beach in Santa Monica by Dave Barham. In recent years, however, the chain has struggled financially and back in 2013 they were trying to open a drive-through somewhere in Bakersfield, but that fell through. CaliBurger was famous for burgers cooked by a robot, but apparently that is not an attractive idea north of the river. Word on social media is that it will resurface in the shopping center being built at the corner of Gosford and Panama. Stay tuned.
