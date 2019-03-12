With the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament tipping off Wednesday, here's a preview of the competition.
HISTORY OF POSTSEASON SUCCESS
The Roadrunners have never won the WAC Tournament and have never been to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, CSUB fell just a few points short of both of those milestones. The Roadrunners lost to Seattle, 57-54, in their first WAC Tournament championship game appearance.
SEASON SUMMARY
It was an up-and-down year for the Roadrunners. CSUB lost nine straight Division I games prior to the start of conference play. CSUB dominated Missouri-Kansas City and Grand Canyon during WAC play but was blown out twice by Cal Baptist. Even in the last two games of the year, the Roadrunners handed Seattle just its second win of the season before scoring 56 points in the first half in a blowout of Utah Valley. CSUB went 13-16 (9-7 WAC) for the No. 3 seed.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Alexxus Gilbert: The senior guard led CSUB with 16.6 points per game and a 33.3 conversion rate from 3-point range. Gilbert had a four-game stretch where she scored at least 20 points each contest. She played the most out of any CSUB player and took 170 more shots than the next closest player.
Ashley Austin: After deciding not to redshirt in the middle of the season, the freshman point guard became a valuable weapon for CSUB. Austin scored 30 points in a win over UMKC and reached double digits in each of the last three contests. She finished the season third on the team with 9.7 points per game.
JJ Johnson: The two-time WAC All-Defensive team honoree is the front line of CSUB’s defense. Johnson was third in the WAC with 2.4 steals per game and can manufacture easy baskets for the Roadrunners.
NECESSITIES TO WIN
CSUB just needs to play up to its ability and somehow find some consistency. The Roadrunners scored 56 points in the first half against Utah Valley in their final regular season game, two days after severely underperforming against Seattle.
A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FIELD
Chicago State
Season summary: Chicago State looked like it finally wouldn’t finish last in the WAC until Seattle picked up two wins during the final weekend. CSU (2-27, 2-14 WAC) was worst in the WAC during the regular season in points per game, field goal percentage, rebounding margin, assists turnovers, points per game allowed and opponent field goal percentage. The Cougars have been the lowest seed all of their six years participating in the WAC Tournament.
Player to watch: Forward Ines Mata Boix averaged a team-high 10.6 rebounds per game. She led the conference with 53 total blocks on the season and was second on Chicago State with 9.2 points per game.
Grand Canyon
Season summary: GCU was the only WAC team to beat New Mexico State. But after that early-season win, the Lopes went 1-7 in their next eight games. Grand Canyon finished 5-11 in the WAC for the No. 6 seed. GCU’s offense scored the fewest points during WAC play, averaging 54.9 points per game.
Player to watch: Da’jah Daniel, a junior forward, averaged 7.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. She was better for the Lopes in WAC games, averaging 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds.
New Mexico State
Season summary: New Mexico State won the WAC regular season title for the fifth year in a row. The Aggies went 15-1 in conference play, winning their last 14 games to finish out the year. NMSU’s offense and defense were top four in the conference in points per game, field goal percentage and rebounding.
Player to watch: Senior guard Brooke Salas was named the WAC’s Player of the Year for the second straight season and also earned the Defensive Player of the Year award. She led the WAC in scoring with 19.3 points per game and rebounding with 11.3 rebounds per game.
Missouri-Kansas City
Season summary: UMKC had one of the WAC’s top offenses, finishing second in points per game (75.8), third in field goal percentage (42.4) and first in offensive rebounds per game (14.4). UMKC went 15-14 (9-7 WAC) during the regular season. The Roos tied with CSUB for fourth place in the conference and got the No. 4 seed.
Player to watch: Ericka Mattingly, a junior guard, played more minutes per game at 35.2 than anyone else in the conference. Her 19 points per game ranked second behind only Salas from NMSU. Mattingly was an 80.9 percent shooter from the free throw line.
Seattle
Season summary: Last season’s WAC Tournament champion had a surprisingly terrible start to the season. The Redhawks went 0-18 to start the season and 0-5 to start conference play. Sitting at 1-26 (1-13 WAC) entering the final weekend of the regular season, Seattle pulled off wins on the road at CSUB and Grand Canyon. As a result, the Redhawks jumped one spot up from last place to the No. 7 seed.
Player to watch: Center Joana Alves was Seattle’s leading scorer at 13.3 points per game. She also led the team with a 47.1 field goal percentage and one block per game. She was Seattle’s second-best rebounder, bringing in 5.3 rebounds per game.
Texas-Rio Grande Valley
Season summary: Under first-year head coach Lane Lord, UTRGV finished third in the WAC with a 10-6 conference record and earned the No. 2 seed. During conference games, no other team allowed fewer points than the Vaqueros, who held opponents to 59.2 points.
Player to watch: Graduate forward Madison Northcutt averaged almost a double-double during WAC play with 11.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-WAC Second Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Newcomer Team.
Utah Valley
Season summary: The Wolverines looked like one of the teams to beat in the conference early on, starting 4-0 before losing two by single digits. But Utah Valley lost its final four games of the year all by double digits and by an average of 20 points. The Wolverines finished 8-8 in conference play for the No. 5 seed. UVU was the best 3-point shooting team in the WAC at 33.9 percent — 37.4 percent during conference games.
Player to watch: Jordan Holland, a junior forward, led Utah Valley with 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She also averaged a team-high two steals.
