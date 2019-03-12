With the 2019 Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament tipping off Wednesday, here's a preview of the competition.
HISTORY OF POSTSEASON SUCCESS
The Roadrunners are two and three years removed from two postseason runs that put them on the national stage. During the 2015-16 season, former CSUB guard Dedrick Basile drilled a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat New Mexico State in the WAC Tournament championship game. The shot sent the Roadrunners to their first NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Oklahoma in the first round. One year later, NMSU beat CSUB for the WAC Tournament title. The Roadrunners earned a National Invitation Tournament bid, beating Cal, Colorado State and UT Arlington on their way to the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City. CSUB lost to Georgia Tech, 76-61, in the semifinals but was the first No. 8 seed to make it that far.
SEASON SUMMARY
A 6-1 start to conference play had the Roadrunners tied for first place almost midway through the WAC schedule. CSUB grabbed two wins at the buzzer over Utah Valley and UMKC. The only loss to that point was at New Mexico State. But then the Roadrunners lost eight of their last nine games to finish out the year. CSUB blew late double-digit leads to lose to NMSU and UTRGV in overtime and was dominated at home by Grand Canyon and Cal Baptist. The Roadrunners’ only win in the final nine games came against Chicago State, which had one D-I win all season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jarkel Joiner: The sophomore guard turned into CSUB’s No. 1 scoring threat this season. He led the conference with 18.6 points per game in WAC contests and broke CSUB’s single-game Division-I points record with 34 at Cal Baptist.
Rickey Holden: Holden is CSUB’s senior point guard and game manager. He didn’t reach double digit points every game, but the ability is there and will be needed in the postseason. Holden was one of the top 3-point (41.6 percent) and free throw (81.5 percent) shooters in the conference this year.
James Suber: The biggest reason CSUB finished the regular season second in the nation with 14.33 offensive rebounds per game was Suber. The 6-foot-8 redshirt senior forward was sixth in the country, bringing in almost four per game. He was second in the WAC with eight rebounds per game and was an undersized presence in the paint.
NECESSITIES TO WIN
CSUB has to be able to close out games in order to be successful in Las Vegas. The Roadrunners lost five WAC games they held late leads in and allowed some wins to be closer than they should have been. The worst was the NMSU loss at home. CSUB led by nine with less than a minute left in regulation before turning the ball over four straight times, letting the Aggies score without fouling and forcing overtime. Finishing comes down to Joiner hitting shots in clutch situations — which he has — and the defense getting stops — which it hasn’t always been able to.
A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FIELD
Chicago State
Season summary: The Cougars did not win a conference game, going 0-16, and finished the year with just one D-I win at 3-28 overall. They ranked the worst in the WAC in most team statistical categories. Chicago State has been the lowest seed for the conference tournament each of the last four years.
Player to watch: Guard Rob Shaw started all 31 games, scoring 10.3 points and dishing out five assists per contest. He finished second in the WAC in assists per game.
Grand Canyon
Season summary: GCU was first place in the WAC after beating CSUB for the first time and head coach Dan Majerle proclaimed his team to be the best in the WAC. The Lopes finished the year 3-5 after that and third in the conference. GCU boasted one of the WAC’s top defenses despite losing its best defensive player during conference play. The Lopes finished 18-12 overall (10-6 WAC).
Player to watch: Carlos Johnson led the Lopes in scoring (13.6 points per game) and had one of the best shooting percentages in the WAC (49.1 percent). He started the last seven games of the year and scored more than 20 points four times during conference play. He averaged 24 points per 40 minutes, which was second best in the WAC.
New Mexico State
Season summary: The Aggies proved once again that they are the team to beat in the WAC. New Mexico State went 27-4 (15-1 WAC) en route to its second straight outright WAC regular season championship. NMSU won 16 consecutive games after dropping the conference opener to Cal Baptist. The Aggies have won the WAC Tournament six out of the last seven years.
Player to watch: The Aggies likely boasted the best minutes distribution and scoring depth in the WAC. Guard Terrell Brown was a standout player. He averaged 11 points per game and made 41 percent of his shots.
Missouri-Kansas City
Season summary: The pinnacle of UMKC’s regular season came when the Roos beat Grand Canyon and CSUB at home in a span of three days. The team struggled on the road, though, with one WAC win away from home. UMKC’s 6-10 conference record tied it with Seattle for seventh place. The Roos earned the No. 7 seed for the WAC Tournament.
Player to watch: Junior guard Xavier Bishop is only listed as 5 feet, 8 inches tall but was still a handful for opposing defenses. He led the Roos with 15.3 points per game and played almost 34 minutes each contest. He also averaged 3.8 assists.
Seattle
Season summary: Injuries heavily contributed to Seattle’s 1-9 start to league play. The Redhawks got healthy, though, and won five of their last six games, including beating GCU in overtime to finish the regular season. SU went 18-13 (6-10 WAC) to get the No. 6 seed. Seattle does not have a senior on the roster.
Player to watch: Sophomore guard Terrell Brown shot better than 45 percent from the field and averaged 13.6 points per game. He averaged 18.4 points per contest in the final 10 games of the regular season.
Texas-Rio Grande Valley
Season summary: Similar to UMKC, the highlight of UTRGV’s season was beating GCU and CSUB in three days. The Vaqueros grabbed both wins on the road as part of a five-game WAC winning streak. UTRGV’s 18 wins were its most since 2008. Its 9-7 WAC record was good enough for fourth place. The team was led by its defense, which is third in the country with 9.5 steals per game.
Player to watch: Vaqueros sophomore point guard Javon Levi led the team on both offense and defense. He finished the regular season sixth in the nation with 2.91 steals per game and 17th with a 2.86 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Utah Valley
Season summary: The Wolverines tied a program record with 23 wins in the regular season, going 23-8 overall and 12-4 in WAC play. Utah Valley finished in second place in the conference by winning 10 of its last 11 games. UVU’s offense was the best during WAC games in terms of points per game (77.6), field goal percentage (48.7) and 3-point percentage (40.9).
Player to watch: Jake Toolson finished second in the WAC in points per game (16.3), fourth in field goal percentage (55.9) and first in 3-point percentage (48.5). The redshirt junior guard had just two single-digit point performances in the final 14 games of the regular season.
