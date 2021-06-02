2021 Graduate: West High School - Evie Lai

Graduates Name: Evie Lai

School: West High School

Accomplishments: California Scholarship Federation Highest Honor

Agriculture Honors

State FFA Degree Recipient

Future Plans: She is going to Fresno State in the fall to pursue her career as a veterinarian.

Extracurriculars: FFA(Future Farmers of America)

Favorite Quote: "Never give up because great things take time"

Favorite Memory: Her favorite memory is walking around the school and sharing ice cream with two of her closest friends everyday at lunch.

Advice To Future Generations: Surround yourself with people who are going to bring positivity in your life and don't ever be afraid to ask someone for help.

Parents Names: Sandra Burton