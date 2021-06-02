Graduates Name: Anthony Vasquez
School: West High School
Accomplishments: Received the Principal’s outstanding Viking Scholarship, Received the Rotary club scholarship, National honors society, Received the California State seal, California Scholarship federation highest honors, and National English honors society
Future Plans: Going to Bakersfield College for a 2 year transfer plan and majoring in Journalism
Extracurriculars: Asb, Link Crew, Interact, Journalism’s Viking Vision newscast, and Leadership
Favorite Quote: "Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine" - Anthony J. D'Angelo
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be senior sunrise because it set off my senior year to a wonderful start.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your years in high school and be a part of your community by giving back and helping out!
Parents Names: María De Jesús Mariscal