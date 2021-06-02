hsgrad 2021 - Anthony Vasquez.jpeg

Graduates Name: Anthony Vasquez

School: West High School

Accomplishments: Received the Principal’s outstanding Viking Scholarship, Received the Rotary club scholarship, National honors society, Received the California State seal, California Scholarship federation highest honors, and National English honors society

Future Plans: Going to Bakersfield College for a 2 year transfer plan and majoring in Journalism

Extracurriculars: Asb, Link Crew, Interact, Journalism’s Viking Vision newscast, and Leadership

Favorite Quote: "Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine" - Anthony J. D'Angelo

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be senior sunrise because it set off my senior year to a wonderful start.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your years in high school and be a part of your community by giving back and helping out!

Parents Names: María De Jesús Mariscal