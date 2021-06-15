2021 Graduate: Shafter High School - Nick Aguirre

Graduates Name: Nick Aguirre
School: Shafter High School
Accomplishments: CSF Award, 4.0 Cumulative GPA
Future Plans: Attend Bakersfield College and play for the BC Football Team. Then, transfer to obtain a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Forensics Science.
Extracurriculars: ASB President, Homecoming King, Varsity Football Team, Track and Field (Regional Participant)
Favorite Quote: “Everything comes to him who hustles while he waits.” - Thomas Edison
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is laughing and having a great time with friends at the table during our lunch break.
Advice To Future Generations: Make the best of every moment. Those moments will soon be your memories. Hopefully, you’ll have lots of great memories.
Parents Names: Tony Aguirre and Sandra Chapa-Aguirre