2021 Graduate: North High School - Harris Darcie Shugart

Graduates Name: Harris Darcie Shugart
School: North High School
Accomplishments: -North FFA Chapter Secretary, Reporter, and President
-San Joaquin Regional FFA Reporter and KI Vice President
-North FFA Dekald Award
-23rd District Congressional Merit Award
Future Plans: Cal Poly SLO, History
Extracurriculars: FFA, Interact Club, Spanish Honors Society, Golf, CSF, Ford Dream Builders, and Community Theater
Favorite Quote: "I care. I care a lot. It's kinda my thing." -Leslie Knope
Favorite Memory: One of my favorite memories is going to Disneyland with my friends at the California FFA State Convention.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations is to help others whenever you can and work hard at what you love.
Parents Names: Abbe and Craig Shugart