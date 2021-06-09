2021 Graduate: North High School - Harris Darcie Shugart

Graduates Name: Harris Darcie Shugart

School: North High School

Accomplishments: -North FFA Chapter Secretary, Reporter, and President

-San Joaquin Regional FFA Reporter and KI Vice President

-North FFA Dekald Award

-23rd District Congressional Merit Award

Future Plans: Cal Poly SLO, History

Extracurriculars: FFA, Interact Club, Spanish Honors Society, Golf, CSF, Ford Dream Builders, and Community Theater

Favorite Quote: "I care. I care a lot. It's kinda my thing." -Leslie Knope

Favorite Memory: One of my favorite memories is going to Disneyland with my friends at the California FFA State Convention.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations is to help others whenever you can and work hard at what you love.

Parents Names: Abbe and Craig Shugart