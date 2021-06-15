2021 Graduate: Independence High School - Hailey Tholl

Graduates Name: Hailey Tholl
School: Independence High School
Accomplishments: First in Class and CSF Lifetime Member
Future Plans: Hailey will be studying Biology on the Biomedical Sciences track at The University of Arizona. Following this, she plans to attend optometry school to become an optometrist.
Extracurriculars: Member of the Energy and Utilities Academy, National Honors Society, French Honors Society, and Mu Alpha Theta, and a dancer for 14 years at Civic Dance Center
Favorite Quote: "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light." ~Albus Dumbledore
Parents Names: Lori and Kevin Tholl