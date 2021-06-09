2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Nichole Nance

Graduates Name: Nichole Nance

School: Highland

Accomplishments: FFA Vice President, FFA State Degree

Future Plans: Go to BC for 2 years then transfer to Fresno University to get my degree to become an AG-FFA teacher

Extracurriculars: FFA

Favorite Quote: Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law - Romans 13:10

Favorite Memory: My favorite memories are all the FFA events, raising pigs and of course my pig Chicken & how I taught her to sit and jump for a treat!

Advice To Future Generations: Life is short enjoy it!

Parents Names: Nichole Nance & Alvaro Renteria