2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Nichole Nance

Graduates Name: Nichole Nance
School: Highland
Accomplishments: FFA Vice President, FFA State Degree
Future Plans: Go to BC for 2 years then transfer to Fresno University to get my degree to become an AG-FFA teacher
Extracurriculars: FFA
Favorite Quote: Love does no harm to a neighbor; therefore love is the fulfillment of the law - Romans 13:10
Favorite Memory: My favorite memories are all the FFA events, raising pigs and of course my pig Chicken & how I taught her to sit and jump for a treat!
Advice To Future Generations: Life is short enjoy it!
Parents Names: Nichole Nance & Alvaro Renteria