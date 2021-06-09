2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Natalie Ramirez

Graduates Name: Natalie Ramirez
School: Highland High School
Accomplishments: Drum Major, 2 year Flute Section Leader, CMEA Solo and Ensemble (2yrs), Honor Band (1yr), WUE scholarship, McGregor Music Scholarship, 2 Montana State music scholarships
Future Plans: After high school, I plan to attend Montana State University, Bozeman to major in Elementary Education.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band
Percussion
Bagpipes
Swim
Favorite Quote: “Your future is whatever you make it so make it a good one!” -Doc (Back to the Future)
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when I received a command performance (the highest rating) on my first flute solo for CMEA solo and ensemble!
Advice To Future Generations: Always be kind. Be adventurous. Be you. You only live once. :)
Parents Names: Vanessa Ramirez
Brett Ramirez