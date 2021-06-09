2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Natalie Ramirez

Graduates Name: Natalie Ramirez

School: Highland High School

Accomplishments: Drum Major, 2 year Flute Section Leader, CMEA Solo and Ensemble (2yrs), Honor Band (1yr), WUE scholarship, McGregor Music Scholarship, 2 Montana State music scholarships

Future Plans: After high school, I plan to attend Montana State University, Bozeman to major in Elementary Education.

Extracurriculars: Marching Band

Percussion

Bagpipes

Swim

Favorite Quote: “Your future is whatever you make it so make it a good one!” -Doc (Back to the Future)

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when I received a command performance (the highest rating) on my first flute solo for CMEA solo and ensemble!

Advice To Future Generations: Always be kind. Be adventurous. Be you. You only live once. :)

Parents Names: Vanessa Ramirez

Brett Ramirez