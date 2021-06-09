2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Michael Baker

Graduates Name: Michael Baker
School: Highland High School
Accomplishments: 4.3 GPA, National Honors Society, California Federation Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
Future Plans: Michael will go on to major in Business Administration at Chapman University with a Merritt Scholarship. He is one of the few Freshmen selected to study in the Honors Program.
Extracurriculars: Highland Baseball, Highland Basketball, Project Lead the Way, Babe Ruth World Series Batting Champion, various volunteer work
Favorite Quote: The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person's determination. ~Tommy Lasorda
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory during high school is all the time that I spent with my friends. Especially all the times they came over to my house. They were always at my house, staying up late talking about anything, playing games, or cooking a late night meal.
Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of the time! I was told it goes by fast and I didn’t believe them. Now I’m graduating and high school is over. High school goes by really fast, enjoy it while you have it.
Parents Names: Bryon and Christy Baker