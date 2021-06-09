2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Jazmyn Kizziar

Graduates Name: Jazmyn Kizziar
School: Highland High School
Accomplishments: 1st in Class/Valedictorian, CSF, NHS, PLTW BioMed, Jockey Club
Future Plans: Jazmyn will be attending Austin College and playing Volleyball for them in the Fall.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Tennis
Favorite Quote: The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you: He will never leave you nor forsake you...Deuteronomy 31:8
Favorite Memory: Countless hours on the Volleyball court with teammates at Bakersfield Volleyball Club and Highland High School.
Parents Names: Don and Kelle Kizziar