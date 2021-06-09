2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Ivana Perez

Graduates Name: Ivana Perez
School: Highland High School
Accomplishments: Maintained a 4.0 GPA all 4 years. Recieved a Nursing Assistant Theory Certificate. Also a Career Excellence Medal from Roc/Ctec.
Future Plans: My future plans are:
1. To Graduate College.
2. Recieve my AA degree in Science and Nursing.
3. To work in the L&D department in a Hospital.
Extracurriculars: Volunteered @ Kern Medical with the Auxiliary. Had a class for the RN Explore and recieved a certificate. At Memorial Hospital. Also getting to walk down the stage to recieve my High School Diploma.
Favorite Quote: Always Strive to be your best and do not settle for less. Let God be your strength to overcome every obstacle that comes your way.
Favorite Memory: Having amazing Teachers that helped me to succeed.
Advice To Future Generations: Do not get anxious you don't have to have all the answers trust in God with your future and enjoy everyday with him.
Parents Names: Phillip and Maria Perez