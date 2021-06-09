2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Havana Mae Silva

Graduates Name: Havana Mae Silva
School: Highland High School
Accomplishments: Havana is graduating with honors. She is also a 4 year completer of Highlands FFA and received a scholarship from Highlands FFA alumni.
Future Plans: Havana will attend BC in the fall majoring in animal science in hopes of becoming a local sheep Breeder.
Extracurriculars: She is highly involved in the Highlands FFA. She has played soccer for all 4 years and was captain her junior year.
Favorite Quote: Your time is limited so dont waste it living someone else's life-Steve Jobs
Favorite Memory: Going to formal with all my friends sophomore year.
Advice To Future Generations: Do everything you can in Highschool, make the best of it. Those 4 years of your life will be over before you know it!!
Parents Names: Jeremie and Mandy Silva