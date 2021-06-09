2021 Graduate: Highland High School - Anthony Hiracheta

Graduates Name: Anthony Hiracheta
School: Highland High School
Accomplishments: I have spent the last 4 years in PLTW (an engineering program at Highland High School), where I (along with 3 fellow classmates) have just finished working on our Senior Project of creating a weighted vest to help with anxiety and stress. I am also a member of the National Honor Society.
Future Plans: I plan on attending Bakersfield College in the Fall and my goal is to transfer to UC Davis to study/major in Bio-Technology Engineering.
Extracurriculars: I was a member of the Varsity Football and Varsity Throwing Team (Track and Field) at Highland. Outside of school, I also volunteered as an "angel"with the League of Dreams, helping on my brother's team. The League of Dreams is a non-profit program that gives individuals with special needs the opportunity to play sports. "Angels" can offer anywhere from physical hand-over-hand assistance, to moral support, praise, and encouragement.
Favorite Quote: "I didn't know we were making memories, I thought we were having fun"
-Winnie The Pooh
Favorite Memory: Entirety of JV football experience
Advice To Future Generations: Stay dedicated, no matter how many times you lose motivation or hope. Focus on the end goal, and always strive to be better the next day.
Parents Names: Johnny and Elizabeth Hiracheta