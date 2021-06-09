2021 Graduate: Golden Valley High School - Leah Villa

Graduates Name: Leah Villa
School: Golden Valley High School
Accomplishments: Graduated with 4.0 GPA, and a certificate in early childhood development.
Future Plans: Will be attending CSUB to pursue a Career in liberal studies / Education.
Extracurriculars: High School Wrestling and FFA.
Favorite Quote: "It is not in doing what you like, but in liking what you do that is the secret of happiness". -Peter Pan
Favorite Memory: Attending the FFA Nationals in Indianapolis / Washington DC.
Advice To Future Generations: Despite the difficulties that you might face in life stay optimistic.
Parents Names: Marrisa Williams