2021 Graduate: Garces Memorial High School - Victor Edward Agbayani

Graduates Name: Victor Edward Agbayani
School: Garces Memorial High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, Eagle Scout, Excellence in Math and Science Award, National Honor Society, PLTW Scholar, California Scholarship Federation, David Reis Scholarship
Future Plans: Studying Chemistry at UC Santa Barbara
Extracurriculars: Band, Drama, Mock Trial, Gavel Club, Tennis Team, Chess Club
Favorite Quote: "It's impossible for a man to learn what he thinks he already knows." - Epictetus
Favorite Memory: Performing in the Garces Drama Club production of "The Three Musketeers" with my brother.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't necessarily focus on being smarter. Focus on being better than you were yesterday because there are more ways to make progress than just grades.
Parents Names: Tanya Agbayani