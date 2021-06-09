2021 Graduate: Garces Memorial High School - Colin Jensen
Margaux Fischer

Graduates Name: Colin Jensen

School: Garces Memorial High School

Accomplishments: 3.54 GPA

Future Plans: Attending Cuesta Community College in SLO, will major in Film Studies.

Extracurriculars: Yearbook

Tennis

Favorite Quote: "If you're already walking on thin ice, you might as well dance" -Joey Diaz

Favorite Memory: Prom night- sorry Mom.

Advice To Future Generations: Spend more time trying to become the person you want be in the future instead of sitting around worrying about how others perceive you now.

Parents Names: Jennifer Jensen

Thomas Cherry

