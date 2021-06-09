2021 Graduate: Garces Memorial High School - Colin Jensen

Graduates Name: Colin Jensen
School: Garces Memorial High School
Accomplishments: 3.54 GPA
Future Plans: Attending Cuesta Community College in SLO, will major in Film Studies.
Extracurriculars: Yearbook
Tennis
Favorite Quote: "If you're already walking on thin ice, you might as well dance" -Joey Diaz
Favorite Memory: Prom night- sorry Mom.
Advice To Future Generations: Spend more time trying to become the person you want be in the future instead of sitting around worrying about how others perceive you now.
Parents Names: Jennifer Jensen
Thomas Cherry