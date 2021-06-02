2021 Graduate: Garces Memorial High School - Bridgette Anne Berry

Graduates Name: Bridgette Anne Berry
School: Garces Memorial High School
Accomplishments: Bridgette was the 2020 recipient of the Bank of America Student Leader internship for Kern County, she was selected for the Pepperdine Youth Citizenship Seminar in 2020 and she represented Garces at the HOBY student leadership conference in 2019. Bridgette also has served as a cotillion mentor for the Martine Cotillions. Bridgette was awarded the Community Service Award from Garces in 2021 and she has over 400 volunteer hours in the Bakersfield Community.
Future Plans: Bridgette plans to attend the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs in the Fall where she will earn her BSN and become a registered nurse. She intends to pursue a career in Neonatal Nursing.
Extracurriculars: Bridgette is a 4 year varsity swimmer and served as a swim team captain for the last two years. She also participated as a cheerleader all 4 years at Garces. She joined FFA as a senior, and was a member of the Garces ASB. Bridgette enjoys snow skiing, being outdoors, trips to the beach, being with friends and anything that involves a new adventure.
Favorite Quote: "A friend is one of the best things to have and one of the best things you can be." Winnie the Pooh
Favorite Memory: Bridgette's favorite memory is when her parents hosted a prom at home (during COVID19 quarantine) on the scheduled date for the Garces 2020 Prom. This was also her 17th birthday and she received two baby ducklings from her boyfriend, who also went to their "prom" as her date.
Advice To Future Generations: Always read the books you are assigned to read in English class!
Parents Names: Amy and Jeff Berry