2021 Graduate: Frontier High School - Sydney Price

Graduates Name: Sydney Price
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: Miss Teen Bakersfield 2019. Miss Bakersfield 2021. Over 500 hours of community service throughout 4 years of high school. Junior Varsity & Varsity Cheerleader. JJ’s Legacy Got the Dot High School Club Member. D.A.R. Essay Winner and School Representative. California Assemblyman Internship.
Future Plans: Sydney will be attending Bakersfield College in the fall with a dual major in communications and journalism. Then she will be headed to Cal State Fullerton.
Extracurriculars: Most of my extra curricular activities were spent helping in the community! I’ve love to work with our Veterans and Honor Flight Kern county. Some of my favorite places to volunteer are the Ronald McDonald House, JJ’s Legacy, Wounded Heroes, Morning Star Fresh Food Ministry & MARE. I love to design and make costumes and clothing, ride horses, surf, and go to Disneyland!
Favorite Quote: “It is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay... small acts of kindness and love.”
-Gandalf (The Hobbit)
Favorite Memory: Over that last four years, my favorite high school memory was paining and decorating our massive homecoming floats! It was hours of hard work, but so fun to participate in, and so worth the energy!
Advice To Future Generations: Make as many memories as you can, on and off campus. Don’t be afraid of participation, because making good memories happens when you put yourself out there!
Parents Names: Kim & Todd Price