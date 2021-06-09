2021 Graduate: Frontier High School - Ryan Avery Roberson Jun 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Ryan Avery RobersonSchool: Frontier High SchoolFuture Plans: Will be attending Bakersfield College and plans to compete on BC swim team.Parents Names: Bobbie and Brandon Roberson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ibrahim Ali Soccer School Future Plan Shafter High School Name Finished High School Scholarship Education High School West High School Maria De Jesus Mariscal Honor Society Viking East Bakersfield High School Golf Photo Alyssa Montes Profile Softball True Bakersfield College University Frontier High School Ryan Avery Roberson Bobbie Parents Recommended for you