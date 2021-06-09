2021 Graduate: Frontier High School - Madison Lanham Jun 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduates Name: Madison LanhamSchool: Frontier High SchoolFuture Plans: Plans to attend Nursing school.Advice To Future Generations: No matter how you feel about school and homework... Just do it!Parents Names: Michelle Lanham and William Lanham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ibrahim Ali Soccer School Future Plan Shafter High School Name Finished High School Scholarship Education High School West High School Maria De Jesus Mariscal Honor Society Viking East Bakersfield High School Golf Photo Alyssa Montes Profile Softball True Frontier High School Parents Michelle Lanham William Lanham Recommended for you