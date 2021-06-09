Graduates Name: Kaleigh Elise Ray
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: 4.5 GPA, National Honors Society, California Scholarship Federation, School Record Holder in Track and Field, 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Scholar
Future Plans: Attend University Southern California majoring in Astronautical Engineering
Extracurriculars: Track and Field, Ford Dream Builders, Spanish Honors Society, Basketball, Black Student Union, Student Congress, Link Crew Director,
Favorite Quote: "Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper, be in health, even as thy soul prospers" 3 John 1:2
Favorite Memory: Opening up your acceptance email to USC
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard to play hard
Parents Names: Gary and Lakesha Ray