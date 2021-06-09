2021 Graduate: Frontier High School - Angelissa Itzel Garza

Graduates Name: Angelissa Itzel Garza
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: Over a 4.0 gpa. Seal of biliteracy. Golden state merit. California scholarship federation. Spanish Honors society. Junior varsity girls soccer principals list 2017-2018. Varsity girls Soccers mamba mentality award 2019-2020. Associate student body executive board for 2 years.
Future Plans: I plan to major in Healthcare Administration and Management while continuing my soccer career at Taft college this fall. I do eventually plan on transferring out.
Extracurriculars: Played soccer all 4 years, as well as Club soccer for South Valley Surf. Is a Hostess and waitress for Rancho grande Mexican grill. Associate student body executive board for 2 years. Link crew. Mecha club. Interact club. Fellowship Christian athletes club.
Favorite Quote: “There is a time and a place for everything.” - Jose Antonio Renteria
Favorite Memory: My Quinceañera because all of my family and friends came to help me celebrate my 15th birthday.
Advice To Future Generations: You do you. Don’t worry about what other people might think of you because you will never enjoy life. Make every situation and event FUN for yourself
Parents Names: Deborah Garza and Angel Garza