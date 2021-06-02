2021 Graduate: Foothill High School - Natalie Macias

Graduates Name: Natalie Macias

School: Foothill high school

Accomplishments: Graduating senior with bileteracy

Future Plans: Going to get a culinary degree

Extracurriculars: Cross country

Track field

Favorite Quote: Go for what you love & keep dreaming Despite people’s judgment.

Favorite Memory: Favorite memory was with friends during lunch and sports running. As well earning academic awards / sports.

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy it. Make the best of the 4 years. Trust me. Live life and have fun , love , smile , be happy.

Parents Names: Janet Fuentes Jose Luis Macias