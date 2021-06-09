2021 Graduate: Foothill High School - Gaddiel Calderon

Graduates Name: Gaddiel Calderon
School: Foothill high school
Accomplishments: Graduating Senior
Chambers choir cord
FFA cord
John W. Mclemore, Jr award (football)
1,000 LB club (football)
Most improved athlete (track)
Chamber singers superior performance (choir)
Green hand and chapter degree (FFA)
Future Plans: Going to college to bachelor in kinesiology and continue to play football. someday be a coach
Extracurriculars: Football
Wrestling
Track and field
Chamber choir
Men’s choir
FFA
Favorite Quote: We know we’re the best team, that’s why we have to prove it every day. Play hard, play without limits.- Tom Rathman 1990
Favorite Memory: Favorite memories was going on the bus to games,meets,matches and choir events. The talks on the bus, if we’d would stop for food, and the event we were doing.
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved with sports,music,FFA etc. You only get these four years. Do football there’s no better feeling running out onto the field and seeing the stands packed as well as seeing the play you make shown on the news.
Parents Names: Jesus Calderon and Ramona Calderon