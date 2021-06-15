2021 Graduate: Foothill High School - Adam Biezad

Graduates Name: Adam Biezad

School: Foothill High School

Accomplishments: 4 year Varsity Baseball Player, Member of 2020 Valley Championship soccer team

Future Plans: Attend Bakersfield College before transferring to a 4-year degree

Extracurriculars: Baseball, Soccer, Yearbook, ASB

Favorite Quote: We can't change what's done, we can only move on.

Favorite Memory: Being on the Valley Championship soccer team

Advice To Future Generations: Take things one step at a time and take time to live in the moment.

Parents Names: Mike and Kathy Biezad