2021 Graduate: Centennial High School - Ryan Eliason

Graduates Name: Ryan Eliason
School: Centennial High School
Accomplishments: Drivers license, good grades, completed Mechanics program in ROC despite covid and Graduated High School. Being Baptized.
Future Plans: To make a lot of Money…have an adventure, Plans to attend CSUB or BC in the Fall for a Business Degree. Wants to work in sales for off-road motor sports or to be peace officer.
Extracurriculars: Played Football #63, offense/defense lineman, and Wrestling
Favorite Quote: If you ain’t first your last… work hard, play hard… and Never miss an opportunity to, Shut Up!!!
Favorite Memory: Love traveling to Alaska with my grandfather deep sea fishing. The family Memory is when Ryan jr. Aka: Smiley Boy, was born, you were quite the surprise to all of us since they said you were suppose to be a girl .. Boy, were they wrong, but my mom was right. She asked my Dad in the turn lane on 34th, so if it’s a boy, the name is Ryan jr, right? And Dad agreed but said it’s not happening. A true miracle on 34th street in Bakersfield… it was one of best days of our lives.
Advice To Future Generations: High school went super quick, get prepared and have a plan. Have Faith in God above always, regardless of your situation, Always be respectful to those around you, respect your parents and your family, love your family and hold on to them for as long as you can, never miss an opportunity to be helpful to those around you. know that there is never a problem to big that you can’t get thru with the help of those around you.
Parents Names: Ryan and Marsha Eliason