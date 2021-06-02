2021 Graduate: Centennial High School - Katelyn Hebbard

Graduates Name: Katelyn Hebbard

School: Centennial High school

Accomplishments: Complete CTECH, Got a Drivers license, straight A’s most of the time and graduated high school

Future Plans: Attend CSUB in fall for future teaching degree and counseling degree to help children.

Extracurriculars: Attended CTEC in Careers in Education. Played softball in sophomore year

Favorite Memory: Rally’s and food sale days!

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress out so much it will all work out

Parents Names: Marsha Eliason and Ryan Eliason