2021 Graduate: Centennial High School - Katelyn Hebbard

Graduates Name: Katelyn Hebbard
School: Centennial High school
Accomplishments: Complete CTECH, Got a Drivers license, straight A’s most of the time and graduated high school
Future Plans: Attend CSUB in fall for future teaching degree and counseling degree to help children.
Extracurriculars: Attended CTEC in Careers in Education. Played softball in sophomore year
Favorite Memory: Rally’s and food sale days!
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress out so much it will all work out
Parents Names: Marsha Eliason and Ryan Eliason