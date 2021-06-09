2021 Graduate: Centennial High School - Jordan Rasmussen

Graduates Name: Jordan Rasmussen

School: Centennial High School

Accomplishments: CEO of Centennial's Virtual Business

National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society Member

Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient

Future Plans: Attending the University of San Francisco

Extracurriculars: Orchestra, Dreamcatcher's Club, Soccer, and after school tutoring

Favorite Quote: "I got nothing to lose and everything to gain." Tyler French

Favorite Memory: Going to Hume Winter with friends sophomore and junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Be involved on campus!

Parents Names: Jeff and Gina Rasmussen