2021 Graduate: Centennial High School - Jordan Rasmussen

Graduates Name: Jordan Rasmussen
School: Centennial High School
Accomplishments: CEO of Centennial's Virtual Business
National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society Member
Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient
Future Plans: Attending the University of San Francisco
Extracurriculars: Orchestra, Dreamcatcher's Club, Soccer, and after school tutoring
Favorite Quote: "I got nothing to lose and everything to gain." Tyler French
Favorite Memory: Going to Hume Winter with friends sophomore and junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved on campus!
Parents Names: Jeff and Gina Rasmussen